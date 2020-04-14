Tarrant County Confirms 4 More COVID-19 Deaths Tuesday, All Over 70 Years Old

Tarrant County Public Health confirms Tuesday four additional people have died as a result of the COVID-19 virus, bringing the county's total number of fatalities to 29.

The latest victims of the virus include a man in his 70s, two men in their 80s and a woman in her 80s. All four of the patients, officials said, had underlying health conditions and are from Fort Worth.

"We are saddened by every death that occurs because of this virus,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. “Our best hope to save lives in the future is to persevere; keep following the guidelines, and we will emerge stronger than before.”

Taneja first announced the deaths Tuesday morning at a meeting with the Tarrant County Commissioners Court.

Tarrant County health officials also announced Tuesday that 103 people have also recovered from the virus. The county confirmed Monday that 876 people have tested positive for the virus. More cases are expected to be confirmed Tuesday.

Over in Dallas County, health officials there are expected to confirm at least 10 new deaths of people infected with COVID-19 on Tuesday, including a "a lot of new illnesses," according to a statement made by Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins during an interview with The Texas Tribune’s Patrick Svitek on Tuesday morning.

Dallas County typically releases their aggregate report on Tuesday and Friday detailing the locations of COVID-19 cases previously reported as a raw number. That information is expected to be released sometime late Tuesday morning or early afternoon.

As of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, there are more than 14,600 confirmed COVID-19 tests in Texas and more than 318 deaths of people who were infected with the virus. In North Texas, there are nearly 4,000 confirmed cases and more than 100 deaths counting those confirmed in Dallas and Tarrant counties Tuesday morning.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.