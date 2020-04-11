Tarrant County Confirms 4 Additional COVID-19 Deaths

Four more Tarrant County residents have died of COVID-19, county health officials confirmed Saturday.

The patients include three people from Fort Worth — a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her late 40s — and a man in his 80s from Sansom Park.

All had underlying health conditions, officials say.

The new cases bring the total deaths in the county to 25. Tarrant County has reported 705 positive cases and 90 recoveries as of Friday afternoon.

“This is a stressful time for all of us, but we will get through it and bend the COVID-19 curve if we all follow the guidelines,” Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said in a written statement.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.

