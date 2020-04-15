Tarrant County Confirms 30th COVID-19 Death, 53 New Cases

The death of a woman in her 70s is the 30th death in Tarrant County related to COVID-19.

Tarrant County Public Health confirmed the death Wednesday and said the woman was a resident of Fort Worth and that she had underlying health conditions.

No further information about the woman is expected to be released.

"Every death from the COVID-19 is sad for us to report," said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. "In our sadness, we also want to remind everyone to not be complacent, continue to follow the guidelines and we will get through this crisis."

Tarrant County health on Wednesday also confirmed another 53 cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total number of infections to 929.

The county has also confirmed 157 people have recovered from the illness.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.