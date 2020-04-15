coronavirus

Tarrant County Confirms 30th COVID-19 Death, 53 New Cases

Health officials say 157 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Tarrant County

Nefty Gonzalez, NBC 5

The death of a woman in her 70s is the 30th death in Tarrant County related to COVID-19.

Tarrant County Public Health confirmed the death Wednesday and said the woman was a resident of Fort Worth and that she had underlying health conditions.

No further information about the woman is expected to be released.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 2 hours ago

New COVID-19 Swab Method Coming to Dallas Testing Site

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Stimulus Checks Are Arriving, How Much Money Should You Get? Calculate Here

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

"Every death from the COVID-19 is sad for us to report," said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. "In our sadness, we also want to remind everyone to not be complacent, continue to follow the guidelines and we will get through this crisis."

Tarrant County health on Wednesday also confirmed another 53 cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total number of infections to 929.

The county has also confirmed 157 people have recovered from the illness.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusFort WorthTarrant County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us