Tarrant County Confirms 2 More COVID-19 Deaths in Fort Worth; 143 New Cases Thursday

Tarrant County Public Health officials confirm Thursday the deaths of two more people who were infected with the COVID-19 virus and an additional 143 new cases in the county.

The deceased include a man in his 50s, and a man in his 60s, both from Fort Worth. One of the men had an underlying health condition.

Tarrant County now has 90 confirmed deaths from COVID-19.

“Our condolences go out to the families involved," said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja.

The county also recorded an additional 143 new cases of the virus Thursday, including 58 new cases in Fort Worth, 34 new cases in Arlington and five new cases in Grand Prairie. Tarrant County has now confirmed 2,956 total cases of COVID-19. County data indicates there are 2,184 active cases and 682 recoveries.

TCPH data shows 64% fatalities related to COVID-19 involve patients over the age of 65. That same data shows people over 65 only account for 19% of the county's total number of cases.