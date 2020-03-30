coronavirus

Tarrant County Confirms 16 New COVID-19 Cases, Adds 83 Provisional Confirmations

County releases number of provisional confirmations so more is known about the spread of the virus

By Frank Heinz

Nefty Gonzalez, NBC 5

Tarrant County added 16 new COVID-19 cases Monday and reported, for the first time, more than 80 provisional cases.

Tarrant County Public Health said they are now reporting all COVID-19 cases reported to the county, including pending COVID-19 cases that have been confirmed by lab reports, because they want the public to know as much as they can about the spread of the virus.

“Until now, we have only been reporting confirmed cases, but as the numbers in Tarrant County continue to increase, we want to provide the public with as much information as possible about the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said TCPH Director of Public Health Vinny Taneja. “So, effective immediately, we will begin sharing provisional case counts that have been confirmed by lab reports, but are pending on investigational data.”

The 16 new confirmed cases were in Arlington (1), Bedford (1), Euless (1), Fort Worth (8), Grapevine (2), Hurst (1), Mansfield (1) and Westlake (1) and give the county a total of 155 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

"In addition to that number an additional 83 provisional cases are lab confirmed, but pending due to missing investigational data," the county said.

The county has not said what the missing "investigational data" is that prevents the cases from being classified as confirmed cases.

The county is also reporting eight recoveries and one death.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**Tarrant County numbers include provisional positives not yet confirmed; this number is NOT included in the total case number.

