Tarrant County Commissioners Discuss COVID-19 Response

Tarrant County commissioners met Sunday night to discuss potential further action to take in the fight against COVID-19.
The county reported five new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday.
Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley released amended restrictions Saturday, which included putting a stop to in-person worship services and the closure of non-essential businesses.
The amended restrictions also limited gatherings to no more than 10 people, down from 50 in a previous order.
Commissioners approved penalties of either a $1,000 fine or jail time of up to 180 days for people who violate emergency management orders.