Tarrant County Commissioners Discuss COVID-19 Response

Tarrant County commissioners met Sunday night to discuss potential further action to take in the fight against COVID-19.

The county reported five new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley released amended restrictions Saturday, which included putting a stop to in-person worship services and the closure of non-essential businesses.

We are in a separate room watching a live stream of the emergency mtg. Tarrant County commissioners approved penalties of either $1,000/offense or jail time up to 180 days for those who violate emergency management orders. @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/JSCiECcY5n — Sophia Beausoleil (@SophiaNBC5) March 22, 2020

Tarrant County Commissioner Charles Brooks (who is participating in the meeting via phone) suggested that the county put into place possible shelter-in-place. They continue to discuss now. @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/N6uS3oRCVk — Sophia Beausoleil (@SophiaNBC5) March 22, 2020

The amended restrictions also limited gatherings to no more than 10 people, down from 50 in a previous order.

Commissioners approved penalties of either a $1,000 fine or jail time of up to 180 days for people who violate emergency management orders.