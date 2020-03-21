Tarrant County Announces ‘Tightened’ COVID-19 Restrictions

Tarrant County

In-person worship services are off and non-essential retail businesses must close in Tarrant County starting Saturday night due to the local health emergency involving coronavirus, county officials announced.

The new restrictions are amendment to those announced Wednesday, which shut down in-person dining and limited gatherings to no more than 50 people.

Saturday’s announcement closed in-person worship services, but allows staff to host online services. It also closes non-essential retail like barber shops, salons and spas, but allows grocery stores and pharmacies to remain open.

The amended restrictions going into effect at 6 p.m. Saturday.

“We cannot stress enough that Tarrant County residents practice social distancing where you stay at least 6 feet away from other individuals,” Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said. “You need to have sufficient space to have people be at least 6 feet apart. To whatever degree possible, we would encourage you to have sing-in logs to keep track of everyone you have come in contact with.”

The amended restrictions limit gatherings of people to no more than 10, regardless of the situation.

