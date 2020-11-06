Tarrant County Adds 952 COVID-19 Cases Friday, 4 New Deaths

The Tarrant County Public Health Department adds another 952 cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus Friday along with four more deaths, bringing the county's total number of confirmed and probable cases of the virus to more than 72,000.

Of the 952 additional cases reported Friday, data from the county health department indicates there are 819 more confirmed cases than the day before and 133 more probable cases. It is not clear if any of the new cases came from the Texas DSHS backlog.

The latest four most recent deaths were from Crowley (1), Fort Worth (2) and unincorporated Tarrant County (1). Further details were not immediately available.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 64,644 confirmed cases of the virus and 7,474 probable cases for a total of 72,118 cases.

The county is also reporting another 624 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 56,167. There are currently an estimated 15,194 active cases in the county, the most of any North Texas county.

Of the county's cases, 71% of those who have died were over the age of 65 even though they only make up 10% of the cases. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 37%.

The health department reports 515 COVID-19 patients are currently occupying hospital beds in the county -- about 10% of capacity.

With 757 deaths now attributed to the virus, COVID-19 is now projected to be the third leading killer of Tarrant County residents behind cancer and heart disease and is expected to surpass the annual total for stroke later this year.