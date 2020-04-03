coronavirus

Tarrant County Adds 7th Death, 58 New COVID-19 Cases Friday

County total nears 400 cases with 383 confirmed patients, 23 recoveries

By Frank Heinz

Nefty Gonzalez, NBC 5

The Tarrant County Health Department confirms another 58 people have tested positive for COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total case count in the county to 383.

The county also recorded their seventh COVID-19 related death, an adult from Fort Worth who had underlying health conditions. The death marks the third straight day someone had died in the city of Fort Worth after contracting the virus.

"We express our deepest sympathy to the family, and this is a somber reminder for everyone that we are seeing a ramp up in disease activity in our community," said Vinny Taneja, Tarrant County Public Health Director, in a statement Friday.

The county's caseload jumped by 58 overnight, with gains in large gains in Fort Worth (23) and Arlington (9) and smaller gains elsewhere in the county.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.

