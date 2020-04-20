Tarrant County Adds 7 New COVID-19 Cases Monday, Warns of Delay in Reporting Data

Tarrant County Public Health confirmed only seven new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus on Monday, but cautioned that the low number was due to a temporary delay in reporting.

With the addition of the seven cases, the county's total is now at 1,249.

The county also recorded no new deaths related to the infection on Monday and that total stands at 39. Of those who have died in Tarrant County, 59% were over the age of 64 while 33% were between the ages of 45 and 64. The county's current mortality rate is 3.12%.

Of those infected in Tarrant County, 40% have been between the ages of 45 and 64; Further demographics show 54% of all patients are male; 41% are white, 21% are black and 21% are Hispanic; 9% unreported and 7% Asian.

So far, more than 200 people in the county have recovered after contracting the virus -- roughly 17% of those infected.