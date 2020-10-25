Tarrant County Adds 642 Cases of COVID-19, 2 Deaths

Tarrant County Public Health on Sunday reported 642 additional cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths.

Data from the county health department indicates that of the 642 additional cases reported Sunday, 595 cases are confirmed while the other 47 are probable.

The county reported the deaths of a Forest Hill resident and a resident of unincorporated Tarrant County. The new cases bringing the total deaths related to the coronavirus in Tarrant County to 719. Additional details had not been provided Sunday afternoon.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 57,833 confirmed cases of the virus and 5,959 probable cases for a total of 63,792 cases.

The county is also reporting another 357 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 51,073. There are currently an estimated 11,717 active cases in the county.

Of the county's cases, 71% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 37%.

The health department reports 450 COVID-19 patients are currently occupying hospital beds in the county -- about 12% of capacity. A month ago, on Sept. 24 COVID-19 patients occupied about 7% of Tarrant County hospital beds.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.