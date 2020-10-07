Tarrant County Adds 572 Cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, 4 Deaths

Tarrant County Public Health on Wednesday reported 572 additional cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths.

The deceased include a man from Mansfield in his 60s, a man from Westworth Village in his 60s, a man from Arlington in his 60s and a man from Arlington in his 50s. All but one of the individuals had underlying health conditions.

Of the 572 additional cases reported Wednesday, data from the county health department indicates there are 438 more confirmed cases than the day before and 134 more probable cases.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 49,145 confirmed cases of the virus and 4,147 probable cases for a total of 53,292 cases.

The county has reported a total of 680 deaths.

The county is also reporting another 195 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 45,426.

The health department reports 354 COVID-19 patients are currently occupying hospital beds in the county.

In an effort to curb the spread of the virus, the county health department is urging those contacted for contact tracing to answer the call, saying only about 51% of people contacted have responded.

The TCPH said the growth of COVID-19 has changed the mortality of Tarrant County. In seven months, 680 residents have died of the virus. COVID-19 is now projected to be the third leading killer of our residents behind cancer and heart disease and is expected to surpass the annual total for stroke later this year.