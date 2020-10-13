coronavirus

Tarrant County Adds 477 COVID-19 Cases Tuesday, 1 New Death

County cases top 56,100 with 694 dead and more than 47,100 recovered since early March

Tarrant County Public Health is reporting 477 additional cases of COVID-19 Tuesday along with one new death.

Of the 477 additional cases reported Tuesday, data from the county health department indicates there are 454 more confirmed cases than the day before and 23 more probable cases. It is not clear if any of the new cases came from the Texas DSHS backlog.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 51,676 confirmed cases of the virus and 4,483 probable cases for a total of 56,159 cases.

The latest death

The county is also reporting another 208 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 47,105. There are currently an estimated 8,360 active cases in the county.

Of the county's cases, 71% of those who have died were over the age of 65 even though they only make up 10% of the cases. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 37%.

The health department reports 419 COVID-19 patients are currently occupying hospital beds in the county -- about 8% of capacity and twice what it was a month ago. County health officials said of the 419 patients hospitalized, 110 are in the ICU.

With 694 deaths attributed to the virus, COVID-19 is now projected to be the third leading killer of Tarrant County residents behind cancer and heart disease and is expected to surpass the annual total for stroke later this year.

With the recent changes to their reporting system, Tarrant County Public Health said changes have also been made to their online dashboard, most notably to the Case Counts tab and Cases by Location tab. The Case Counts tab now includes cases reported by week, including both probable and confirmed, while the Cases by Location tab includes a map showing the 30-day average infection rate by ZIP code.

