Tarrant County Adds 473 COVID-19 Cases Thursday, 2 Deaths

Tarrant County Public Health is reporting 473 new COVID-19 cases Thursday along with the deaths of two more people.

Thursday's report brings the total number of cases in Tarrant County since March to 13,423, TCPH said.

The number of fatalities in the county related to COVID-19 total 233. The latest victims include a woman in her 80s from Arlington and a woman in her 70s from Fort Worth. Both had underlying health conditions.

Thursday's report marks a decrease of more than 100 COVID-19 cases from the previous day.

A total of 5,517 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Tarrant County since reporting began, the health department said Thursday.

