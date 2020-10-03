Tarrant County Adds 418 Cases of the Coronavirus Saturday

Tarrant County Public Health on Saturday reported 418 additional cases of COVID-19.

Of the 418 additional cases reported Saturday, data from the county health department indicates there are 382 more confirmed cases than the day before and 36 more probable cases.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 47,793 confirmed cases of the virus and 3,706 probable cases for a total of 51,499 cases.

The county, which has reported a total of 670 deaths, did not report any new fatalities on Saturday.

The county is also reporting another 216 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 44,590. There are currently an estimated 6,037 active cases in the county.

Of the county's cases, 71% of those who have died were over the age of 65 even though they only make up 10% of the cases. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 37%.

In an effort to curb the spread of the virus, the county health department is urging those contacted for contact tracing to answer the call, saying only about 51% of people contacted have responded.

The TCPH said the growth of COVID-19 has changed the mortality of Tarrant County. In seven months, 670 residents have died of the virus. COVID-19 is now projected to be the third leading killer of our residents behind cancer and heart disease and is expected to surpass the annual total for stroke later this year.