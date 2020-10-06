Tarrant County Adds 354 Cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, 4 Deaths

Tarrant County Public Health on Tuesday reported 354 additional cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths.

The deceased include two women from Fort Worth in their 80s, and a man and woman from Arlington in their 50s. All but one of the individuals had underlying health conditions.

Of the 354 additional cases reported Monday, data from the county health department indicates there are 224 more confirmed cases than the day before and 130 more probable cases.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 48,707 confirmed cases of the virus and 4,013 probable cases for a total of 52,720 cases.

The county has reported a total of 676 deaths.

The county is also reporting another 185 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 45,231.

The health department reports 355 COVID-19 patients are currently occupying hospital beds in the county.

In an effort to curb the spread of the virus, the county health department is urging those contacted for contact tracing to answer the call, saying only about 51% of people contacted have responded.

The TCPH said the growth of COVID-19 has changed the mortality of Tarrant County. In seven months, 676 residents have died of the virus. COVID-19 is now projected to be the third leading killer of our residents behind cancer and heart disease and is expected to surpass the annual total for stroke later this year.