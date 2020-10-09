Tarrant County Adds 314 Cases of COVID-19 Friday, 5 Deaths

Tarrant County Public Health on Friday reported 314 additional cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths.

The deceased include a man in his 60s from Fort Worth, a woman in her 70s from Arlington, a man in his 80s from Fort Worth, a woman in her 80s from Arlington, and a man in his 90s from Fort Worth. All had underlying conditions.

Of the 314 additional cases reported Friday, data from the county health department indicates there are 278 more confirmed cases than the day before and 36 more probable cases.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 49,915 confirmed cases of the virus and 4,237 probable cases for a total of 54,152 cases.

The county has reported a total of 690 deaths.

The county is also reporting another 436 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 46,151.

The health department reports 368 COVID-19 patients are currently occupying hospital beds in the county.

In an effort to curb the spread of the virus, the county health department is urging those contacted for contact tracing to answer the call, saying only about 51% of people contacted have responded.

The TCPH said the growth of COVID-19 has changed the mortality of Tarrant County. In seven months, 680 residents have died of the virus. COVID-19 is now projected to be the third leading killer of our residents behind cancer and heart disease and is expected to surpass the annual total for stroke later this year.