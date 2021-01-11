Tarrant County Adds 2,187 COVID-19 Cases Monday, 21 Deaths

The Tarrant County Public Health Department Monday is reporting 21 new COVID-19 deaths along with the addition of 2,187 new cases of the virus.

The county health department said there were 1,448 COVID-19 patients in county hospitals through Sunday and that the 7-day average for COVID-19 patients was at 1,483. The number of hospitalized patients is done from the high reached last Wednesday of 1,528 patients.

If you would like to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Tarrant County, click here for more information.

Tarrant County is also reporting hospital occupancy in county hospitals is at 86%, and 96% in ICUs. Beds occupied by COVID-19 patients account for 30% of all patients in Tarrant County and for 27.17% of all patients in TSA-E.

Of the latest victims, the county health department said they included a man from Fort Worth in his 90s, a woman from North Richland Hills in her 90s, a man and woman from North Richland Hills in their 80s, two women from Arlington in their 80s, a woman from Arlington in her 70s, a woman from Fort Worth in her 70s, two women from Arlington in their 60s, three men from Fort Worth in their 60s, a man and woman from Fort Worth in their 50s, a woman from Grand Prairie in her 50s, a woman from Haltom City in her 50s, a man from Sansom Park in his 40s, and two men and a woman from Arlington in their 40s. All had underlying health conditions.

In the last seven days, the county has announced 19,046 new and probable cases of the virus or an average of 2,720 per day. Data from the county health department indicated there were 1,906 more confirmed cases than the most recent report and 281 more probable cases. To date, the county has reported 155,378 confirmed cases of the virus and 23,599 probable cases for a total of 178,977 cases.

The county is also reporting another 1,3735 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 127,218. There are currently an estimated 50,027 active cases in the county, the most of any North Texas county.

TCPH now reports 1,732 deaths attributed to the virus since March 2020.

Tarrant County, which has extended its mask mandate until Feb. 28, 2021, began reporting both probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in August 2020 at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported.

