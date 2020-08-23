Tarrant County Adds 212 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19, 10 Newly Reported Deaths

Tarrant County Public Health is reporting 212 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday with 10 newly confirmed deaths, including three from July.

Among the victims were four men in their 80s, one from North Richland Hills, two from Arlington and one from White Settlement; a Fort Worth woman in her 80s; a Fort Worth man in his 60s; an Arlington man in his 60s; an Arlington man in his 50s; a Fort Worth woman in her 50s; and a Fort Worth man in his 20s.

All but three had underlying health conditions.

The 10 additional deaths bring the county's total to 515.

Of the 255 additional cases reported Sunday, data from the county health department indicates 212 are confirmed while 43 cases are probable.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases earlier this month at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county has said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported.

To date, the county has reported 37,834 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,977 probable cases for a total of 39,811 cases.

The county's 7-day average of cases, including both confirmed and probable, dropped for the fifth straight day to an average of 293 cases per day; the 14-day average dropped for the sixth straight day to 425 cases per day. The averages for both had been trending down last week before a backlog of cases in recent days.

The county has reported a total of 32,632 recoveries.

Of the county's cases, 70% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 38%.

The health department reports 336 COVID-19 patients are currently occupying hospital beds in the county -- about 6% of capacity. A month ago, on July 23, COVID-19 patients occupied about 15% of Tarrant County hospital beds.