Tarrant County Adds 1,302 COVID-19 Cases Saturday, 1 Death

Tarrant County Public Health confirms 1,302 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday along with the death of a Sansom Park resident.

In the last seven days, the county has announced 12,491 new cases of the virus. Of the additional cases reported Saturday, data from the county health department indicates there are 1,020 more confirmed cases than the most recent report and 282 more probable cases.

Tarrant County, which extended its mask mandate until Feb. 28, 2021, last week, began reporting both probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 95,882 confirmed cases of the virus and 12,598 probable cases for a total of 108,480 cases.

The county is also reporting another 1,008 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 76,022. There are currently an estimated 31,586 active cases in the county, the most of any North Texas county.

Of the county's cases, 71% of those who have died were over the age of 65 even though they only make up 10% of the cases. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 36%.

The health department reports 851 COVID-19 patients are currently occupying hospital beds in the county on Saturday -- about 16% of capacity and a drop of six patients compared to Friday. TCPH data shows 747 ventilators on hand with 447 being available; of the 300 in use, it's not clear how many are in use by COVID-19 patients.

With 872 deaths now attributed to the virus, COVID-19 is now projected to be the third-leading killer of Tarrant County residents behind cancer and heart disease and is expected to surpass the annual total for stroke later this year.

COVID-19 causes a respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis, severe pneumonia or even death. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.