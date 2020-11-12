Tarrant County Adds 1,191 COVID-19 Cases Thursday, 7 More Deaths

The Tarrant County Public Health Department confirms another 1,191 cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus Thursday along with seven new deaths, bringing the county's total number of confirmed and probable cases of the virus to more than 78,000.

The latest victims of the virus include a woman from Fort Worth in her 90s, a man from Fort Worth in his 80s, a man from Lake Worth in his 70s, a man from Forest Hill in his 70s, a man from Arlington in his 50s, a man from Fort Worth in his 50s and a woman from Fort Worth in her 40s. All had underlying health conditions.

Of the 1,191 additional cases reported Thursday, data from the county health department indicates there are 885 more confirmed cases than the day before and 306 more probable cases.

Tarrant County began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 69,611 confirmed cases of the virus and 8,418 probable cases for a total of 78,029 cases.

The county is also reporting another 702 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 59,725. There are currently an estimated 17,520 active cases in the county, the most of any North Texas county.

Of the county's cases, 70% of those who have died were over the age of 65 even though they only make up 10% of the cases. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 37%.

The health department reports 699 COVID-19 patients are currently occupying hospital beds in the county on Thursday -- about 13% of capacity and 133 more than were hospitalized with the virus on Monday.

Cook Children's Hospital, which reported zero hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Friday, Nov. 6, said on Thursday they now have 11 children hospitalized and fighting the virus.

With 784 deaths now attributed to the virus, COVID-19 is now projected to be the third-leading killer of Tarrant County residents behind cancer and heart disease and is expected to surpass the annual total for stroke later this year.

COVID-19 causes a respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis, severe pneumonia or even death. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.