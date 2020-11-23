Tarrant County Adds 1,124 COVID-19 Cases Monday; 10K Added in Last Week

The Tarrant County Public Health Department confirms 1,124 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the county's total number of confirmed and probable cases of the virus to nearly 93,000 with 830 fatalities.

In the last seven days, the county has announced 10,062 new cases of the virus. Of the additional cases reported Monday, data from the county health department indicates there are 996 more confirmed cases than the day before and 138 more probable cases.

Tarrant County began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 82,586 confirmed cases of the virus and 10,391 probable cases for a total of 92,977 cases.

The county is also reporting another 499 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 66,485. There are currently an estimated 25,662 active cases in the county, the most of any North Texas county.

Of the county's cases, 71% of those who have died were over the age of 65 even though they only make up 10% of the cases. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 36%.

The health department reports 778 COVID-19 patients are currently occupying hospital beds in the county on Monday -- about 16% of capacity. TCPH data shows 758 ventilators on hand with 487 being available; of the 271 in use, it's not clear how many are in use by COVID-19 patients.

Last week, Tarrant County Public Health issued a public health warning that recommended things like avoiding non-essential travel and large gatherings. It is not a mandate or order.

With 830 deaths now attributed to the virus, COVID-19 is now projected to be the third-leading killer of Tarrant County residents behind cancer and heart disease and is expected to surpass the annual total for stroke later this year.

COVID-19 causes a respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis, severe pneumonia or even death. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.