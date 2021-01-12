Tarrant County Accelerates Vaccine Rollout, Focuses on Lagging Vaccination Rate in Communities of Color

Tarrant County is accelerating its vaccine rollout with the opening of a new mass-vaccination site in Hurst.

“I think we will be doing 2,000 a day out of that one as well as Arlington, we are going to make some real progress over the next couple weeks,” said Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley.

It comes as cases of COVID-19 continue to surge across North Texas. In Tarrant County, one out of every three people who get tested for the virus tests positive, according to the health department. Currently, 30% of all hospital beds hold someone battling COVID-19 and only 17-ICU beds remain in the county.

Among the current focuses of county health officials is outreach to communities of color where vaccination rates continue to lag. Currently, per county data, only 6% of Tarrant County’s African American population has registered to receive the vaccine.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299.

“We are working on a media and communication plan, not just through regular and print media but on social media,” said Vinny Taneja, Tarrant County Health Department Director.

According to Taneja, the county is also reaching out to faith and community leaders to help lead an education effort aimed at growing the number of minorities registering for the vaccine. Currently, more than 280-thousand in Tarrant County have registered.

“This (the vaccine) is the guaranteed way to end this pandemic, one shot at a time we are going to push COVID out of our community,” said Taneja.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.