‘Take-Out Tuesdays’ Aims to Aid Struggling Restaurants

There’s a public plea to help North Texas restaurants survive this uncertain time by simply placing an order.

A new Dallas initiative called "Take-Out Tuesdays" aims to combat COVID-19 closures and keep local businesses open.

For locally-owned restaurants, like White Rock Alehouse & Brewery in Lakewood, the past few weeks have been sobering.

“It’s a change of business for sure,” co-owner Dave Kirk said. “It’s hard to let three dozen people go.”

These days, Kirk and co-owner Greg Nixon are making tough cuts and hoping their restaurant makes it to its 3-year anniversary.

“We’re making a fraction of what we’re used to making,” Nixon said. “We’re working with as many people as we can to defer bills, and obviously take advantage of programs, but really there’s a lot of unknowns with that.”

To help them make it through, the Northwest Dallas Business Association teamed up with the city of Dallas to launch a marketing campaign called Take-Out Tuesdays.

“At least one day of the week where people go out and get to-go orders, breakfast, lunch or dinner, heck even dessert,” said Eric Lindberg with the Northwest Dallas Business Association. “There’s still lots of restaurants out there trying to make to struggle trying to make it and Take-Out Tuesday is just a great way to try to recognize them and try to help them.”

So far, there are 30 participating restaurants, including El Vecino Tex-Mex restaurant in Dallas.

For others, surviving COVID-19 closures and orders means getting creative.

“In the last 10 days, we’ve been more innovative and moved faster at changing our product than in the past year,” said Will Coleman, co-founder and CEO of ride-share company Alto.

Alto has also suffered a decline in ridership, so it partnered with local restaurants, like Commissary in downtown Dallas, to offer 30-minute home-delivery for a $7 flat rate.

The partnership is called "Lunch, Please!" and it’s working.

“[We’ve had] several hundred orders each day over the last few days, which is great for local restaurants," Coleman said. "It’s really been helpful to our business and we’re really glad to be able to help out in the community by getting people the things they need cleanly and safely.”

Coleman is also providing an Amazon-type delivery service of essential goods for a reduced delivery rate of about $15, depending on distance.

“We’ve got local partners from Rosewood Beef, to the Commissary who’s offering ‘quarantine kits,’” he said.

Local businesses hope everyone keeps them top of mind, even beyond Tuesdays.

“The community has been fantastic,” Kirk said.

The Lakewood alehouse is grateful for the support.

Dixon pulled out a small handwritten note from a loyal customer reading, "Hang in there. This too shall pass. Best to all of you."

“It’s hard,” Dixon said, becoming emotional. “And we really appreciate that.”