TABC Suspends Liquor Licenses for 3 North Texas Businesses After Statewide Sweep

Eight Texas businesses, including three in North Texas, won’t be serving alcohol for 30 days.

It comes after the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission conducted a sweep over Halloween weekend.

Chris Porter, the TABC public information officer said many complaints come from customers who tip them off.

“Basically, what we’re looking for is making sure that there aren’t overly large crowds at these businesses that might exceed the capacity set in place by Governor Abbott’s orders,” Porter said. "We want to make sure people understand that we are not trying to close out businesses. What we’re trying to do is uphold the health and safety of Texans."

TABC agents conducted a statewide sweep of more than 1,700 bars and restaurants last weekend.

Three Dallas businesses were among the eight statewide that received a 30-day suspension of their liquor licenses.

CJ’s Billiards in Dolphins Heights, Idle Rye in Deep Ellum, which is doing business as Bitter End, and El Globo Taqueria in Bishop Arts.

Since the operation started in June, Porter said there have been more than 20,000 inspections statewide with 200 cases that led to suspensions.

“We do believe it’s been hugely effective. Again, we’ve seen a large number of businesses in compliance," he said. "There are always going to be outliers where we do have to take strong action. How long it’s going to last depends on the progress of the reduction of the infection rates."

Most violations start with written warnings.

TABC asked anyone who witnesses a potential violation to contact them here so they can conduct an inspection.