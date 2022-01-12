coronavirus

Surge in COVID-19 Cases Forces School Districts to Cancel Classes

NBC 5 News

The recent surge in COVID-19 cases, fueled by the omicron variant, is forcing some school districts to close specific campuses or even entire districts.

Read below to see the list of changes being made by districts in North Texas.

Boyd ISD

Keene ISD

  • Keene ISD announced Wednesday that classes would be canceled Thursday and Friday. With the MLK holiday, classes are expected to resume on Tuesday, January 18.

Kemp ISD

  • Kemp ISD, in Kaufman County, said they were canceling classes beginning Thursday through MLK Day for deep cleaning following a significant increase in COVID cases. At this time, extra-curricular activities will continue as scheduled.

Mansfield ISD

  • Mansfield ISD will temporarily close the following six elementary campuses: Janet Brockett, Louise Cabaniss, Judy Miller, Martha Reid, Tarver Rendon, and Roberta Tipps campuses. These campuses will be closed from Thursday, Jan. 13 through Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 17, district officials said.

Maypearl ISD

Northwest ISD

  • The school district is currently weighing options and plans to make a decision concerning any class cancellations on Thursday. A letter from the district superintendent outlines that a closure could include targeted campuses or the district as a whole. Again, classes will continue as normal for the time being, but a decision will be made on Thursday, January 13.

Red Oak ISD

  • Red Oak ISD will cancel classes on Friday, January 14. All staff must still report to work for an in-person staff workday, but students will have the day off. Classes will resume after the MLK holiday on Tuesday, January 18.

Rio Vista ISD

Venus ISD

  • Venus ISD announced Wednesday that classes are canceled for Thursday, January 13, and Friday, January 14. Extracurricular activities will be canceled for these days as well. Monday, January 17 is a holiday, Martin Luther King Day). Students and staff will return to classes at normal time on Tuesday, January 18.

Since this is such a fluid situation and cancelations can happen at a moment's notice, it is best to check your specific school district's website or social media pages for the very latest updates.

