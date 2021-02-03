Super Bowl Parties Could Be Super Spreaders, Experts Warn

There is concern that Super Bowl Sunday could turn into a super spreader similar to the way holidays caused a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The Centers for Disease Control has issued recommendations for the safest ways to celebrate.

This year, the CDC says gathering virtually is the safest way to watch the Super Bowl with people outside your home.

It recommends sharing snack recipes so you can enjoy the same food, starting a group text to chat about the game, and dressing in or decorating your home with your team colors.

If you do attend or host a party in-person, the CDC recommends remaining outdoors and using a projector to watch the game while sitting six feet away from anyone you don't live with.

"As much fun as it is to get together in a big Super Bowl party, now is not the time to do that. Watch the game and enjoy it, but do it with your family or with people that are in your household,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

In Texas, masks and social distancing are still mandatory in restaurants and capacity is still capped at 50%.

Addison Ice House is usually packed with people for the big game. This year, festivities will look a little different.

“It's going to look way different but it's not going to be different than the times we're living in,” said owner Jerry Elliott.