Super Bowl

Super Bowl Parties Could Be Super Spreaders, Experts Warn

The CDC urges fans to watch the Super Bowl from home to prevent a spike in COVID-19 cases

By Meredith Yeomans

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

There is concern that Super Bowl Sunday could turn into a super spreader similar to the way holidays caused a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The Centers for Disease Control has issued recommendations for the safest ways to celebrate.

This year, the CDC says gathering virtually is the safest way to watch the Super Bowl with people outside your home.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Arlington 9 mins ago

Arlington Pastor Receives a Racist Letter

It recommends sharing snack recipes so you can enjoy the same food, starting a group text to chat about the game, and dressing in or decorating your home with your team colors.

If you do attend or host a party in-person, the CDC recommends remaining outdoors and using a projector to watch the game while sitting six feet away from anyone you don't live with.

"As much fun as it is to get together in a big Super Bowl party, now is not the time to do that. Watch the game and enjoy it, but do it with your family or with people that are in your household,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

In Texas, masks and social distancing are still mandatory in restaurants and capacity is still capped at 50%.

Addison Ice House is usually packed with people for the big game. This year, festivities will look a little different.

“It's going to look way different but it's not going to be different than the times we're living in,” said owner Jerry Elliott.

This article tagged under:

Super Bowl
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us