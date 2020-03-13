Sunday Services Change as Churches Attempt to Help Stop Community Spread of COVID-19

In light of Dallas County announcing community spread of the novel coronavirus, North Texas churches are re-evaluating services in a new COVID-19 pandemic world.

Many are canceling services and planning to live stream via their websites or social media.

On Thursday, Pope Francis live-streamed his private daily mass and called for everyone to pray for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Catholic Diocese of Dallas, on Thursday, announced a dispensation and precaution on Holy Water.

Bishop Edward J. Burns announced that those over the age of 60, people with chronic medical conditions (such as heart disease, diabetes, lung disease and cancer), people with compromised immune systems, as well as caretakers of at-risk individuals would be dispensed from the obligation to attend Mass “on Sundays and other holy days of obligation.” The dispensation remains in effect until it is revoked.

The Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth is making adaptations to mass and enacting coronavirus precautions including no holding hands or shaking hands, communion will not be administered by a chalice, the host will be handed out and Holy Water fonts will be emptied.

Several North Texas churches have opted to cancel services and instead turn to streaming church services.

Prestonwood Baptist Church is offering Sunday services online only.

Greenwood Baptist Church in Weatherford will be livestreaming services on the church website and social media.

The First Baptist Church of Dallas is planning to have worship services and Sunday school, but says those unable to attend are invited to worship online.

Because of the large number of churches in the 30+ counties NBCDFW covers, the faithful should check their church website to find out worship service plans for Sunday and beyond.