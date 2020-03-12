Sundance Square

Sundance Square Canceling Events Through End of March

fort-worth-sundance-square
NBC 5 News

Fort Worth's Sundance Square canceled all public and private events scheduled to take place through the end of March, including events at the plaza and pavilion, officials announced Thursday.

The Plaza will remain open to the public during normal hours.

In a letter to the community, Sundance Square principals Sasha and Ed Bass, stated that the decision was made “in light of the continued spread of COVID-19 around the country and now in Tarrant County, and in consideration of guidance from health officials.”

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

basketball 56 mins ago

UIL Announces Limited Attendance for State Basketball Tournament

Dallas 1 hour ago

FAA Grounds Operator That Ran Flights for Pro Sports Teams, Including Texas Rangers

They continued, “The health and safety of our community is our top priority and we did not make this decision lightly. We understand that the cancellation of events that our community looks forward to brings disappointments and frustrations. Our team is working hard to ensure that Sundance Square will continue to be a hub for our community. During this difficult time, we urge everyone to participate in keeping our community healthy by following the CDC’s guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses.”

This article tagged under:

Sundance SquareFort Worth
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us