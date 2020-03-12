Sundance Square Canceling Events Through End of March

Fort Worth's Sundance Square canceled all public and private events scheduled to take place through the end of March, including events at the plaza and pavilion, officials announced Thursday.

The Plaza will remain open to the public during normal hours.

In a letter to the community, Sundance Square principals Sasha and Ed Bass, stated that the decision was made “in light of the continued spread of COVID-19 around the country and now in Tarrant County, and in consideration of guidance from health officials.”

They continued, “The health and safety of our community is our top priority and we did not make this decision lightly. We understand that the cancellation of events that our community looks forward to brings disappointments and frustrations. Our team is working hard to ensure that Sundance Square will continue to be a hub for our community. During this difficult time, we urge everyone to participate in keeping our community healthy by following the CDC’s guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses.”