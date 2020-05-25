Stylist Sees New Trends as Salons Reopen

Chances are pretty good you may have gotten a haircut over the weekend.

A poll on the NBCDFW Facebook page shows there's no way many of you were going to risk doing it yourself in the weeks salons were closed.

Now that salons are open, some people like Peggy who describes herself as older, still want to be careful and tells us she is enjoying "her silvers."

Embracing the grey is one of the new trends some stylists are seeing as clients return.

Also, some women who once sported short cuts, like their longer locks.

"A lot of people are saying they look a little bit thinner because the longer hair draws out your face a bit, elongates it, so if your face is perfectly round, it helps elongate it, but they're lovin' it because you can do more stuff with it," said local stylist Chris Sanchez.

Stylists like Sanchez are also busy fixing mistakes that came with DIY color jobs that came out too dark.

"The best thing is to use a clarifying shampoo to help remove some of that unwanted pigment. Also with blonder color kits, they can come out too brassy. So come in and we can recommend a toner or different options to help you out," said Sanchez.

Sanchez said whether it was a bad color job or a bad haircut, the right product and the right professional can fix those mistakes made at home.

As for Sanchez's own style, he admits he, too, was ready to see his professional.

"It was hard. It was hard. I almost took a pair of clippers to myself but I waited until everything opened back up," he told NBC 5.