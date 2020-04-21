coronavirus

UTA Students Use 3D Printer to Make Face Shields for Hospital Staff

By Larry Collins

Students are using the FabLab facilities’ 3D printers to make face shields for John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

While classes at the University of Texas at Arlington are on hold to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the school’s libraries are doing their part to keep health care workers safe.

“Since this crisis hit campus, UTA Libraries has felt the call to go above and beyond to serve our community,” dean of UTA Libraries Rebecca Bichel said in a press release.

Students are also using the FabLab to make hand-sewn face masks which will be used for library staff members.

“I very recently lost my grandmother to ALS and she was the first person who taught me to sew,” UTA student Mia Perkins said. “I think she'd be very proud of me for using my skills to help others because it’s what she always did.”

This article tagged under:

coronavirusJohn Peter Smith HospitalUT Arlington
