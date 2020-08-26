Student Loans

Student Loan Payments on Pause, for Now

The U.S. Department of Education has announced that most student loan borrowers don’t need to resume their payments until next year.=

By Alanna Quillen

NBCUniversal, Inc.

If you’re one of the millions who owe money on student loans, here's a sign of relief.

You're off the hook for payments for the rest of the year and possibly a good chunk of next year.

It's all part of an executive order signed by President Donald Trump this month.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Aug 24

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Ellis County 11 hours ago

Dallas, Ellis Counties Prepare for Evacuees

That order granted people with student debt, another three-month break from their bills. Interest will not accrue during this time period.

We're still waiting to see if another stimulus package in Congress offers more relief to borrowers. In the Heroes Act proposal by House Democrats, there's a call to extend this payment pause until September of next year.

In the meantime, a lot of people wondering who qualifies for this.

CNBC covered everything you need to know about how the payment pause works, who it applies to and what to do for special circumstances. Click here for more.

This article tagged under:

Student Loanscoronavirusfinancial aid
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us