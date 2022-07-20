COVID-19

‘Strong Wave' of COVID-19 Cases Returns DFW Hospitalizations to February Levels

Officials say this increase is not a surge, but we should try to reduce the number of cases

The Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council warned Tuesday of a rise in COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization during the mid-summer months.

According to Stephen Love, with the hospital council, Trauma Service Area E had 737 COVID-19 patients (5.5% of total bed capacity), which is the highest they've seen since the end of February 2022.

In the ICU, 9.3% of all patients are COVID-19 cases, meaning we are approaching the 10% mark.

The council wanted to remind the public that this is not a surge, but that being fully vaccinated against the virus and up to date on boosters will help reduce the number of positive cases and the number of people requiring hospitalization.

