Stephenville

Stephenville’s ‘Moo-La’ Landmark Joins COVID-19 Fight

By Deborah Ferguson

Stephenville FD

A landmark in Stephenville stands as a visual reminder of the advice we learned this week about wearing a mask.

Moo-la, the fiberglass cow in downtown Stephenville, now wears a red mask.

The Stephenville Tourism and Visitors Bureau says in keeping with CDC recommendations, the town mascot wants to remind people, "be like me, wear your mask" to fight coronavirus.

Moo-la stands in honor of the dairy industry of Erath County.

Stephenville
