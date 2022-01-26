‘Stealth Omicron' Detected in North Texas, UTSW Says

Researchers at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas confirmed to NBC 5 Wednesday afternoon there are at least three cases of "stealth omicron" in North Texas.

Those samples are now being sequenced for confirmation they are variant BA.2.

Three cases of BA.2 have also been identified in Houston. Worldwide the new variant has been detected in more than 40 countries.

The variant is dubbed "stealth" because its genetic traits make it difficult to detect.

Some scientists worry BA.2 could be even more contagious than the original omicron variant. But they said there’s a lot they still don’t know about it, including whether it evades vaccines better or causes more severe disease.