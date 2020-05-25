Statewide Weekend COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Lower as Reopening Continues in Texas

As Texas continues to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, the number of deaths and new cases of COVID-19 reported over the holiday weekend are among the lowest in several weeks, according to state data.

State health officials reported there were 1,462 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide bringing the state's total number of infections to 55,971. The cases reported over the weekend included 839 for Saturday and another 623 on Sunday.

The two days make up the lowest two-day total of new cases since April 19-20 when 1,273 cases were reported.

On most days between April 20 and May 20, Texas reported between 1,000 and 1,200 new COVID-19 cases each day.

Meanwhile, the Texas Department of State Health Services said the number of deaths in Texas increased by 13 on Saturday and eight on Sunday. The 21 deaths announced over the weekend brought the statewide total of COVID-19 deaths to 1,527.

The deaths were the lowest two-day total reported in the state since March 31-April 1 when the daily death rate jumped from the low single digits to two consecutive days in the teens.

The true number of cases may likely be higher because many people have not been tested for the virus and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick. Still, the state is actively working to test more and more people and state health officials reported another 70,000 viral and antibody tests were performed over the weekend.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been reopening the state's economic activity in phases.

Bars, breweries and tasting rooms were allowed to reopen Friday at 25% capacity and with other social distancing measures in place. Rodeos, bingo halls and aquariums also can reopen. Restaurants, which were allowed to reopen May 1 at 25% customer capacity, can now run at 50%.

The new standards don't apply yet in El Paso and Amarillo, which have seen a recent increase in cases of COVID-19.

For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.