State to Open 2 COVID-19 Therapeutic Infusion Centers in North Texas

Patients must meet certain criteria and be referred to the centers by a hospital or doctor

Two new therapeutic infusion centers, stocked with two different COVID-19 outpatient treatments, will open in North Texas on Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) says.

The centers, located in Fort Worth and Irving, will be stocked with Regeneron's monoclonal antibodies and bamlanivimab, the treatment given to Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price when she tested positive for COVID-19.

Patients must meet certain criteria and be referred to the centers by a hospital or a doctor, the state said.

"Increasing access to COVID-19 therapeutic treatments is a proven strategy to reduce hospitalizations and save lives," Abbott said. "I thank our partners from the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council for working with the State of Texas to establish these infusion centers. Together, we will continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and keep our communities safe."

The centers were established by the Texas Department of Emergency Management and the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

There are similar centers in Austin, El Paso, Harlingen and Laredo.

