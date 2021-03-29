covid-19 vaccine

State Launches One-Stop-Shop for Online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration

The Texas Department of State Health Services announced the launch of the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler on Monday

The first two COVID-19 vaccine sites run by the federal government opened in Dallas and in Arlington on Wednesday and expect to give 3,000 COVID-19 shots a day at each location.
As all adult Texans became eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Monday, the state health department launched a one-stop-shop for people to register for the shot.

All Texans 16 years old and older can register through the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler, the Department of State Health Services announced Monday.

The site allows residents to sign up through multiple public health departments, the state said.

Users create profile that includes contact information, demographic details and preferred dates and times for an appointment.

Previously, officials advised those seeking a vaccine to register in as many counties to which they were willing to drive.

The state said a toll-free number is available to those who have difficulty signing up online. People can call 1-833-832-7067 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

DSHS emphasized the new scheduler would not replace all COVID-19 vaccine registration sites in the state. Entities like pharmacies, doctor's offices and some public health departments will continue to operate their own systems.

