The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 531 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Thursday bringing the county's total number of cases to 30,763.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 26,851 estimated recoveries through Wednesday, 3,912 active cases and 291 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

The state has not revealed any information about the most recent Collin County victims of the virus.