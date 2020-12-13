State Adds 426 COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths in Collin County Sunday

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 426 cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths in Collin County Sunday, bringing the county's total number of cases to 32,282.

The two additional deaths bring the numbers of virus-related fatalities in the county to 300.

The state has not revealed any information about the most recent Collin County victims of the virus.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 28.080 estimated recoveries through Saturday and 3,902 active cases.