State Adds 243 COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths in Collin County Tuesday

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 243 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Tuesday bringing the county's total number of cases to 29,797.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 26,334 estimated recoveries through Tuesday, 3,463 active cases and 284 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

The state does not reveal specific information about those who have died of the virus.

Collin County Health Care Services, which in August expressed concern over the accuracy of data being provided by the state health department, discontinued publishing information about case counts, recoveries and deaths in November following a vote of the Collin County Commissioners Court and only publishes information regarding hospitalizations.

In a statement on their website, the county said, "Collin County will continue to report hospitalization data, as that information comes from daily polls of local hospitals reporting COVID-19 patients in their facilities."

As of Dec. 8, CCHCS reported 347 out of 2,702 beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients in Collin County hospitals.