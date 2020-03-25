Southwest’s Planes Are Less Than 20% Full, More Cuts Coming: Report

Southwest Airlines leaders painted an increasingly bleak picture of the airline’s situation in messages to employees Monday, describing planes that are only 20% full, an upcoming voluntary leave program and a need for “billions of dollars of immediate liquidity within weeks.”

The messages from leaders, including CEO Gary Kelly, said the company would cut another 500 flights a day from schedules through April 14, bringing the total number of daily flights reduced since Friday to 1,500.

