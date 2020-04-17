Students at one school in Southlake are using 3D printers to make face shields for doctors and first responders.

The Clariden School has has delivered over 100 3D printed face shields to Southlake Fire Department, the Dallas Anesthesiology Associates office, and Dr. Mike Ramsay, the of the Chairman Department of Anesthesiology at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.

According to the Clariden School, the students producing the shields to help fulfill the much needed PPE crisis.

The school said the idea to make the masks stemmed from a Clariden high school senior who wanted to keep his mother, a doctor at Dallas Anesthesiology Associates, protected at work.

The student enlisted two of his classmates and a Clariden teacher to help make the face shields, the school said. The students used 3D printers to make the masks from home, and the teacher used the 3D printers on the Clariden school while the campus is closed.

Photos: Southlake Students Use 3D Printer to Make Face Shields for Doctors, First Responders

The first face shields were given to the student's mother and her co-workers at Dallas Anesthesiology Associates.

The students then contacted the Southlake Fire Department, hoping that their face shields could benefit the community around the school, the Clariden school said

The Southlake Fire Department agreed, and the Clariden student behind this project delivered PPE face shields to Jeremy Blackwell, Battalion Chief at Station 3.

According to the Clariden school, Chief Blackwell will continue to accept the face shield donations as they are produced and will distribute them to the other fire houses.