Southern Dallas Thrives Program Helps COVID-19 Relief Efforts In Neighborhoods

At Cornerstone Baptist Church in southern Dallas helping those in need is nothing new.

But the impact of COVID-19 on the surrounding community is overwhelming.

"As a result of this being a community that we heard several months ago that had some of the highest levels of health disparities that it is now really being dramatically impacted by the pandemic that is going on," Cornerstone Baptist Church Dallas Pastor Chris Simmons said.

Simmons said what used to be about 300 meals served a day, has jumped to more 1,000.

"We are seeing a lot of individuals who have never been through our kitchen before,” Simmons said. “We are seeing individuals who were one time working. It's a way of them stretching their dollars to come here and get a meal."

Cornerstone is also able to provide free clothing, laundry and shower services to those in need.

They are able to do the additional meals and more through the Southern Dallas Thrives program. It's a partnership between United Way and PepsiCo/Frito-Lay. Recently $58,000 was given to organizations specifically in southern Dallas providing COVID-19 relief.

"It's doing it alongside the community, with the community, and ensuring that we have the voice of those who matter the most," Southern Dallas Thrives Director Ashley Douglas said.

She added their goal is to help all members of the community.

"Provide things like food access,” Douglas said. “Providing basic needs for some of our neighbors who are housing insecure. As well as ensuring that many of our high school seniors have all the resources that they need upon the completion of high school to be successful."

Southern Dallas Thrives is in its second year. They are focused on COVID-19 relief right now and hope to see their community-focused work continue long term.

