Some Vaccine Sites Close or Delayed on Thursday Due to Possibly Icy Weather

Multiple COVID-19 vaccination sites are adjusting their schedules in anticipation of icy weather on Thursday.

Denton County announced that the drive-thru vaccination clinic at Texas Motor Speedway will be closed on Thursday. People with appointments for the day were either rescheduled for Wednesday or Friday.

Press Release: Denton County Drive-Thru Vaccination Clinics Rescheduled Due to Severe Weather



DCPH's second dose vaccine clinic originally scheduled for Thursday, February 11th, is cancelled & rescheduled due to anticipated icy conditions predicted by the @NWS. (1/_) pic.twitter.com/VNWeHj5yJy — Denton County Public Health (@WeAreDCPH) February 9, 2021

Dallas County said Wednesday afternoon that the Fair Park location will remain open, but will start at noon.

Fair Park drive-thru operations will be open tomorrow, February 11, at NOON. Whether arriving for your 1st dose or 2nd dose, please go to Gate 2. — Dallas County HHS (@DCHHS) February 10, 2021

Parkland Health & Hospital System said the COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru sites it operates at Ellis Davis Field House and Eastfield Community College in Mesquite, will also be closed on Thursday through Monday, Feb.15.

In a statement the hospital said:

"Patients who have an appointment for a COVID vaccine (first or second dose) at Ellis Davis or Eastfield on these days should instead go to Parkland Memorial Hospital at 5200 Harry Hines Blvd., Dallas 75235 at their scheduled vaccine appointment time and date. Patients should park in the Tower Garage and go to the main hospital lobby where Parkland staff will direct them to go for their vaccination once in the hospital. In order to avoid long wait times at the hospital, patients should come at their designated appointment time and date."

Tarrant County said its COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites will be closed on Thursday, but vaccination sites, which are not drive-thru, will be open.