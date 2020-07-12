Some Pools Close Due to Pandemic, But Other Aquatic Activities Remain Open

The dog days of summer are underway as triple-digit heat has become the most recent trend. Many want to cool off during the day, but the coronavirus pandemic has impacted where people can go.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there's no evidence that COVID-19 can spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs or water playgrounds. But the concern is close contact with other people, which is why some communities have closed their pools for the summer as new cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.

Dallas Park and Recreation announced Thursday that all of its aquatic centers and community pools would close for the remainder of the season.

After careful consideration and the current Dallas County report of record-high COVID-19 daily numbers, Dallas Parks and Recreation has determined it is in the best and safest interest of participants and staff that the Dallas Parks and Recreation Department not open any of our aquatic facilities for the summer 2020 season.

Even though the pools are closed, splash grounds, also known as splash pads, will remain open.

On Sunday at the Ridgewood Sprayground, several families tried to keep their kids cool, including William Posligua, who took his 6-year-old daughter out.

He is a cardiologist and said he sees COVID-19 patients. He said he tries to teach his daughter the importance of good hygiene and everything that's going on, but at the same time wants her to have fun.

"Never the less for your kids, it’s cumbersome it has been a tough three months and I believe they deserve some time out in the sun," Posligua said.

Even though it's a disappointment, ultimately he wasn't bothered about the pools being closed.

“It’s part the day-to-day now, you have to accept it and plan around it. We should not be putting resistance to what is the greater good for the community," Posligua said. "Yes, one, maybe two summers will be missing a great deal of fun, but maybe we’ll be here for long years down the road and we can enjoy more of what the world has to offer. We have to play our part now so we can fully understand how the virus works."

On Friday, Fort Worth announced that pools along with spray grounds would remain closed for the 2020 season, due to coronavirus concerns.

“We know that everyone is disappointed that they won’t be able to enjoy our city pools this year, especially with the 100-degree temperatures we have headed our way,” said Brandon Bennett, city of Fort Worth public health officer, in a statement. “But it is our job to look at the health risks and determine what restrictions we need to put into place to protect our residents. Unfortunately this year it means closing our pools to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The cities of Denton and Irving also closed city-run water activities.

Some municipal governments like the cities of McKinney and Plano remain open, but with certain requirements, like wearing masks when entering and social distancing.

Several water parks are open too.

"We are still open and we are social distancing, all of our staff wear masks, they’re washing their hands," said David Alvey, a spokesperson for Hawaiian Falls Water Parks. “We’re doing everything to keep our staff safe and our guests safe and people are coming out and having fun.”

Locations that remain open:

NRH20 Family Water Park in the city of North Richland Hills, has decided to close for the remainder of the season due to the coronavirus.

The company posted the following statement on its website.



"Given the continuing spread of COVID-19 in North Texas, the City of North Richland Hills has made the determination to cancel the remainder of NRH2O's 2020 operating season effective Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 6 pm. This is not a decision that comes lightly and while we are disappointed, we know this is the right decision for the safety of our guests and staff and the health of our community. Since our opening in 1995, safety has been the number one priority for NRH2O, and our commitment to safety has been maintained throughout our current operating season."