SMU Quarterback Helps Raise $50K for Dallas COVID-19 Assistance Fund

Shane Buechele and his girlfriend Paige are making a big difference in the community they call home.

The two will present Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson with a $50,000 check to help with the Mayor’s Disaster Relief Fund for COVID-19 relief.

"I was impressed with Shane Buechele performance on the field last season for SMU, but I am far more impressed with his commitment to his community here in the city of Dallas," Johnson said.

So, where did they get all the money? All through their GoFundMe page they set up with the pandemic started to affect North Texas in April.

"Dallas is home. I grew up here," Buechele said. "It's been amazing to see how many people have sent in donations. Everyone wants to help and give back in some way and I'm glad they're able to do that through the donation page Paige and I started."

The check presentation is scheduled for Thursday morning at 11at Fire Station #4 in Dallas.

The Mayor's Disaster Relief Fund committee will meet to decide how the donation will be distributed to help those in need.