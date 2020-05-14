Dallas

SMU Quarterback Helps Raise $50K for Dallas COVID-19 Assistance Fund

By Laura Harris

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Shane Buechele and his girlfriend Paige are making a big difference in the community they call home.

The two will present Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson with a $50,000 check to help with the Mayor’s Disaster Relief Fund for COVID-19 relief.

"I was impressed with Shane Buechele performance on the field last season for SMU, but I am far more impressed with his commitment to his community here in the city of Dallas," Johnson said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 14 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

coronavirus testing May 8

COVID-19: Map of Texas Drive-Through Testing Sites

So, where did they get all the money? All through their GoFundMe page they set up with the pandemic started to affect North Texas in April.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

"Dallas is home. I grew up here," Buechele said. "It's been amazing to see how many people have sent in donations. Everyone wants to help and give back in some way and I'm glad they're able to do that through the donation page Paige and I started."

The check presentation is scheduled for Thursday morning at 11at Fire Station #4 in Dallas.

The Mayor's Disaster Relief Fund committee will meet to decide how the donation will be distributed to help those in need.

This article tagged under:

DallascoronavirusSMU
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us