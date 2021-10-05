DallasNews.com

Small Number of North Texas Hospital Employees Unvaccinated After Vaccine Mandate Deadline

Three Dallas-Fort Worth health care systems had an Oct. 1 inoculation deadline

By Marin Wolf - The Dallas Morning News

A nurse reaches for a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine
Robyn Beck | AFP | Getty Images

Texas’ largest nonprofit hospital system says 98% of its more than 40,000 employees are vaccinated against COVID-19 following its decision to require inoculation by Oct. 1.

Children's Health reported Monday that 99% of its 7,500 workers were vaccinated, while Methodist Health System has not yet disclosed its unvaccinated employee count.

Arlington-based Texas Health Resources had the earliest deadline of North Texas hospital systems. As of Sept. 20, fewer than 120 of its 23,000 employees had not provided vaccine documentation. Fort Worth-based Cook Children’s said about 99% of its 8,000 employees were vaccinated by its Sept. 27 deadline.

