Small Fireworks Stands See Boom in Sales as People Plan to Celebrate at Home

With widespread fireworks shows being canceled because of the pandemic, more people plan to celebrate with family and friends. It’s created a boom in sales for small, locally-owned fireworks stands.

A non-stop flow of customers lined up at AAA Fireworks in Hutchins - a day before the Fourth of July holiday. However, COVID-19 has changed the tone of this year’s Independence Day.

“I almost questioned opening. I wasn’t even sure if I was going to do well or not. But I’m glad I did open,” said Jayson Rogers, owner of AAA Fireworks. He thinks he might run out of fireworks soon.

“Just last night I was about to close, and people were coming in by the carloads at 10 o’ clock last night, so I stayed open longer," he said. "It’s a little unusual, three days before the end of the season. We have to be closed by midnight Fourth of July.”

As the state started to reopen, business began ramping up.

“One good thing is it’s on a Saturday this year, which means it’s going to be a good year I hope,” Rogers said.

Dallas County’s fire marshal is reminding people it’s illegal to set off fireworks within city limits. People can face a fine of $500 to $2,000.

Fire officials are encouraging people to instead leave the fireworks to the professionals and watch the shows online.

“I know it’s not the same thing, but, you know, with the current situation, it’s the best way to go,” said Robert De Los Santos, Dallas County Fire Marshal.

He says they’ve already gotten calls related to illegal fireworks, and it’s likely the number will go up as many families celebrate at home.