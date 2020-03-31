Six Flags, Hurricane Harbor Closed Until Mid-May at Earliest

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor have temporarily suspended operations in Arlington and plan to open both parks again in mid-May at the earliest.

The parks said there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 among staff, but that the "safety of our guests, team members, and animals is always our highest priority."

Six Flags officials said they will continue to monitor the situation and will follow the most current guidance from federal, state, and local officials.

For guests with prepaid tickets, the valid dates have been extended to the end of the 2020 season. For current 2020 Season Pass Holders, passes will be extended for the number of operating days the park is temporarily closed.

Six Flags Over Texas Members will receive one additional month for each month that the park is closed, plus a free Membership level upgrade for the rest of the 2020 Season.